Lockdown was important, as I used to go for boundaries before: Mohammed Siraj after taking 4 wickets against PBKS

Royal challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered his best performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, picking up a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings. On being adjudged the 'Player of the Match', Siraj said he is reaping the dividends of his hard work during the lockdown.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:29 IST
Mohammed Siraj (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Royal challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered his best performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, picking up a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings. On being adjudged the 'Player of the Match', Siraj said he is reaping the dividends of his hard work during the lockdown. The 137-run opening stand between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis followed by Siraj's superb bowling powered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a 24-run win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday.

The exceptional bowling of Mohammed Siraj saw the RCB send back Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone for 4 and 2 runs respectively. Siraj finished with two more wickets in the 18th over, dismissing Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two and Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell scalped a wicket apiece. At the post-match presentation, Siraj said, "The lockdown was really important for me, because I used to get hit for boundaries very often before that. I worked on my plans, my fitness and my bowling and it's all paying dividends now."

"I always try to improve in every department of the game because I understand it is important to contribute in whichever way possible," RCB Pacer added. Siraj said he altered his lines and lengths according to the pitch, adding that though initially he was bowling short, he understood soon enough that there was swing on offer and he then switched to bowling fuller lengths which helped him bag his first wicket of the evening.

"My first ball was a bit short but then I sensed the need to bowl full to get some swing," Siraj said. On his fielding performance, he said, "I have always rated myself as a decent fielder. Misfields can happen but I take my fielding seriously." (ANI)

