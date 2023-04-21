Left Menu

Soccer-Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez

Pope Francis, who was also presented with a Manchester City shirt, was given a signed Lionel Messi shirt by then French Prime Minister Jean Castex in 2021. World Cup winner Martinez suffered a foot injury last week and will miss the rest of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 02:04 IST
Soccer-Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Pope Francis, a soccer fan like most Argentines, was all smiles when Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham presented him with a Manchester United shirt signed by his compatriot Lisandro Martinez during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday. The Pope received the Argentina and United defender's glass-framed number six jersey with the message "Your holiness, with much love, Licha", United said on their website, in a private audience with a delegation of Manchester's religious leaders.

"I think @Pontifex particularly appreciated this gift, presented by @AndyBurnhamGM and the Lord Mayor," tweeted British Ambassador to the Holy See Chris Trott. Pope Francis, who was also presented with a Manchester City shirt, was given a signed Lionel Messi shirt by then French Prime Minister Jean Castex in 2021.

World Cup winner Martinez suffered a foot injury last week and will miss the rest of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
4
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023