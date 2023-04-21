Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen crush hosts Union 4-1 to book Europa League last-four spot

Under pressure from Bakker, the keeper sent the ball straight into the path of Jeremie Frimpong who only had to kick it into the empty goal. The Belgians did breath some life into their game, cutting the deficit with Casper Terho's fine shot in the 65th, but could not find another goal despite more pressure Leverkusen made sure they snapped their opponents' nine-game unbeaten run and ended their fairytale maiden run in the competition when Adam Hlozek pounced on a weak Moris save to make it 4-1 in the 79th.

Bayer Leverkusen eased into the Europa League semi-finals after crushing hosts Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium 4-1 on Thursday for a 5-2 aggregate win that stretched their unbeaten run to 12 straight matches across all competitions. Xabi Alonso's team proved extremely efficient, needing just 66 seconds for Moussa Diaby to round keeper Anthony Moris and finish a quick move by the Germans to open the scoring.

They added another goal on the break in the 38th with Mitchel Bakker volleying in at the far post before they were gifted a third on the hour courtesy of a big Moris blunder. Under pressure from Bakker, the keeper sent the ball straight into the path of Jeremie Frimpong who only had to kick it into the empty goal.

The Belgians did breath some life into their game, cutting the deficit with Casper Terho's fine shot in the 65th, but could not find another goal despite more pressure Leverkusen made sure they snapped their opponents' nine-game unbeaten run and ended their fairytale maiden run in the competition when Adam Hlozek pounced on a weak Moris save to make it 4-1 in the 79th.

