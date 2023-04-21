Left Menu

Soccer–Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa League semis

En Nesyri wrapped up the win in the 81st minute after United goalkeeper David De Gea failed to deal with a long ball over the top and the Morocco striker finished well to move the Spanish side closer to a record-extending seventh victory in the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 02:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph. En Nesyri opened the scoring in the eighth minute, netting a close-range shot after Erik Lamela challenged Harry Maguire on the edge of the penalty area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

