Soccer-Juventus draw with Sporting to book semi-final spot

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 02:35 IST
Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting in an entertaining Europa League clash on Thursday to win their quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final clash with Sevilla. Juventus took an early lead through midfielder Adrien Rabiot who netted from close range after nine minutes following a corner.

Sporting winger Marcus Edwards equalised from the penalty spot in the 20th minute when he sent Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way with a strike into the middle of the goal after Rabiot was penalised for a tackle on Manuel Ugarte. A lively clash continued after the break as Sporting pressed with confidence for possession but defenders Ricardo Esgaio and Sebastian Coates squandered three late chances to level the tie.

Juventus will meet Sevilla in the semi-finals on May 11 and 18 after the Spanish side knocked out Manchester United 5-2 on aggregate.

