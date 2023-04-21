Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Polish 88-year-old takes tilt at world's oldest windsurfer crown

At 88, Polish retiree Piotr Dudek is hoping to officially become the world's oldest windsurfer - still relishing the battle with the wind and waves as he takes to the water and teaches children to enjoy the sport. Dudek has been windsurfing for 40 years and is known by the nickname "Junior", coined for him by his friends when he was around 80.

Athletics-Farah says London will be his last marathon

Mo Farah will compete in his final marathon in front of a home crowd in London on Sunday, the four-times Olympic gold medallist said on Thursday ahead of his likely retirement this year. The 40-year-old, who withdrew from last year's event due to injury, has run the London Marathon three times with a best finish of third in 2018, the same year he won the Chicago Marathon.

Soccer-Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot

An early goal by midfielder Adrien Rabiot earned Juventus a 1-1 draw with Sporting in an entertaining Europa League clash on Thursday to win their quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate and set up a semi-final clash with Sevilla. Juventus, who saw their 15-point deduction in Serie A over the club's transfer dealings scrapped earlier on Thursday pending a new trial, had earned a 1-0 victory in the first leg with a second-half goal by defender Federico Gatti.

Baseball-Athletics acquire land for Las Vegas ballpark

The Oakland Athletics were a step closer to a move to Las Vegas on Thursday, with the Major League Baseball club signing a binding agreement to purchase 49 acres that will be used as the site of a new ballpark. Athletics president Dave Kaval said the team was pushing ahead with plans for a new stadium in Las Vegas after the process to build a waterfront ballpark in Oakland stalled.

Chess-World championship contender faces purported leak of his preparation

Chess grandmasters and other players said a secret online account has been found of world championship contender Ding Liren's preparation as he trails by a point in his match in Astana, Kazakhstan, against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi. When asked at a news conference about the leak at the end of the eighth game of the match on Thursday, Ding replied: "I don't know what you are referring to". Discussion on chess websites of the leak surfaced during Thursday's game.

Golf-Taiwan's Chien grabs early lead at Chevron Championship

Taiwan's Peiyun Chien seized early control of the year's first women's major on Thursday, carding a five-under 67 to grab the first-round clubhouse lead at the Chevron Championship and grabbing the spotlight from the sport's big names. The world's 189th-ranked player, Chien mixed six birdies with a single bogey at the Jack Nicklaus designed The Club at Carlton Woods near Houston to lead Americans Marina Alex, who shot 68, and Angel Yin another stroke back on 69.

Soccer-Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez

Pope Francis, a soccer fan like most Argentines, was all smiles when Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham presented him with a Manchester United shirt signed by his compatriot Lisandro Martinez during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday. The Pope received the Argentina and United defender's glass-framed number six jersey with the message "Your holiness, with much love, Licha", United said on their website, in a private audience with a delegation of Manchester's religious leaders.

Soccer-Italy sports authority scraps 15-point penalty for Juventus, orders new trial

Italy's top sports body on Thursday cancelled a decision to dock Serie A club Juventus 15 points in a case centred on the club's transfer dealings, ordering soccer authorities to hold a new hearing. With eight games left to play, the decision will lift Juventus from seventh to third in the Serie A table with 59 points, still 16 behind leaders Napoli but back in the qualifying spots for the lucrative European Champions League.

Soccer-Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot

Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in extra time to earn hosts AS Roma a spot in the Europa League semi-finals after defeating Dutch side Feyenoord 4-1 on Thursday for a 4-2 aggregate win. El Shaarawy converted a cross from Tammy Abraham after 101 minutes and captain Pellegrini, who missed a penalty in last week's first leg, sealed the win seven minutes later when he slotted in a rebound from an Abraham shot.

Soccer-Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Both En Nesyri's goals came from mistakes by United goalkeeper David de Gea while trying to play the ball with his feet and it was a listless and error-strewn performance by the English side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)