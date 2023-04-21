Left Menu

Cricket-Rawalpindi hailstorm ends NZ hopes of T20 series win in Pakistan

The Black Caps made a promising start to their bid to level up the series at 2-2 and had reached 164 for five when the hail started falling with seven deliveries remaining in their innings. Mark Chapman, who contributed an unbeaten 71 to the tally from 42 balls, said it quickly became apparent that play would not be resumed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 06:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 06:04 IST
Cricket-Rawalpindi hailstorm ends NZ hopes of T20 series win in Pakistan

A dramatic hailstorm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium forced the abandonment of the fourth Twenty20 (T20) between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday, ending the tourists' hopes of winning the five-match series. The Black Caps made a promising start to their bid to level up the series at 2-2 and had reached 164 for five when the hail started falling with seven deliveries remaining in their innings.

Mark Chapman, who contributed an unbeaten 71 to the tally from 42 balls, said it quickly became apparent that play would not be resumed. "Hail wasn't something we thought was on the cards. It whited out the whole outfield, it was something we hadn't seen before," the middle order batter said.

"We're looking forward to that fifth game. Even drawing a series against a very strong Pakistan side in their own conditions is no mean feat." The final T20 takes place in Rawalpindi on Monday and will be followed by a five-match ODI series between the two nations starting on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023