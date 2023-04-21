Left Menu

Pankaj Singh set to become Cycling Federation of India president

Pankaj Singh, MLA of UP Assembly is contesting the election of President while Maninder Pal is contesting for Secretary-General for his second consecutive term. Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala is contesting for Treasurer. The election will be unopposed as one candidate is contesting for each post.

Pankaj Singh (Centre) contesting CFI election (Image: CFI). Image Credit: ANI
The Returning Officer Justice RK Gauba (Retd.) declared the final list of contesting candidates for the Office Bearers and Managing Committee of the Cycling Federation of India. Pankaj Singh, MLA of UP Assembly is contesting the election of President while Maninder Pal is contesting for Secretary-General for his second consecutive term. Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala is contesting for Treasurer. The election will be unopposed as one candidate is contesting for each post.

One President, One Senior Vice President, Six Vice Presidents, One Secretary General, One Treasurer, Six Joint Secretaries, & Nine Executive Members are to be elected in the elections. The elections for all 25 posts will be unopposed. The Election procedure was started on March 24 while the final election meeting will be conducted on April 24 at Nainital (Uttarakhand).

After coming out with the final list of candidates, elated Maninder Pal Singh said "This is the victory of good governance and unity in the cycling family. He thanked all the members who kept faith in him and gave him a second chance to serve the Federation." He further said, "I will continue to work relentlessly towards the betterment of cyclists & the condition of cycling sports in India. (ANI)

