Shubhankar gets off to disappointing start in ISPS Handa golf

Shubhankar Sharma opened with a birdie on his first hole, starting from the tenth hole. He added a birdie on first, his 10th hole, and had one more birdie later. However in between he had double bogeys on the second and fourth and another bogey for a disappointing start.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (Image: IGU). Image Credit: ANI
India's sole entrant Shubhankar Sharma suffered two double bogeys in the space of three holes as he scored 2-over 72 and was lying Tied 117th after the first round of the 2023 ISPS Handa Championships. Sharma opened with a birdie on his first hole, starting from the tenth hole. He added a birdie on first, his 10th hole, and had one more birdie later. However in between he had double bogeys on the second and fourth and another bogey for a disappointing start.

Andy Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu posted opening 63s to lead the way after the first round. Sullivan, who had four wins on the DP World Tour, had eight birdies and one bogey, while South Korean Kim turned in a bogey-free first round containing seven birdies to join Sullivan on seven under par. Swede C and South African Deon Germishuys were one shot behind the leaders in a three-way tie for third.

Home favourites Keita Nakajima, Yosuke Asaji and Ryutaro Nagano were on five under alongside South African Jacques Kruyswijk, Swede Sebastian Soderberg, Brad Kennedy of Australia, New Zealand's Daniel Hillier and Marcel Schneider of Germany. They ended the day tied for sixth, just two shots adrift of the early pace set by Sullivan and Yeong-su.

Evergreen Australian Brad Kennedy also made his presence felt with an opening 65, joining the Japanese trio to keep the JGTO flag flying high against their rivals from the DP World Tour in the ground-breaking tournament jointly sanctioned by the JGTO and DP World Tour for the first time in Japan. Nakajima will be pumped up to keep the solid run going in the early season after starting strongly with a tied-eighth at the Token Homemate Cup and finishing solo ninth at the Kansai Open last week.

With a two-year exemption on the DP World Tour up for grabs this week, Nakajima knows precisely what's at stake. (ANI)

