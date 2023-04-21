FC Goa continue unbeaten run in RFDL, beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

An early goal in the second half, by birthday boy Jovial Dias proved to be the lone difference between FC Goa and Churchill Brothers SC, as the former emerged winners in a tightly-contested clash in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) on Thursday. Dias, who was not a part of the starting XI named by FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo, came on at the start of the second half in place of Malsawmtluanga. Just seven minutes later he found the back of the net to hand his team the much-needed breakthrough.

The Young Gaurs then did well to preserve this lead, despite Churchill's efforts to unsettle the defence with long balls into their attacking third. The closing stages of the match were a rather heated affair, with as many as five different players entering the referee's books. Dias' goal, his first of the RFDL this season, was, however, all that the FC Goa Development Team needed to extend their unbeaten run in the league to nine games.

FC Goa Development Team go down 3-0 to ARA FC in the 2nd Division League The FC Goa Development Team, playing at the same ground later in the day lost 3-0 to ARA FC in their latest Hero 2nd Division League at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground. ARA's Naro Hari Shrestha was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his brace that sealed the visitors' victory.

ARA opened their goal-scoring account as early as the sixth minute itself when Manvir Singh headed home from a corner kick. Three minutes later, Shrestha doubled his team's lead with a fine strike from inside the six-yard box. Despite being down by two goals, FC Goa showed good resolve to create several chances in the rest of the first half. Some astute defensive work though, by ARA's defence led by captain Saurabh Bhanwala, prevented the Boys in Orange from making a mark on the scoresheet.

Following the change of ends, Shrestha scored once again in the 60th minute to seal the win and the three points for Vivek Nagul's boys. The Young Gaurs will play their final group stage game of the 2nd Division League on Sunday when they take on Hyderabad FC in yet another home clash at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground.(ANI)

