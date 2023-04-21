"We scrapped our way to it," David Warner's honest assessment after DC's victory against KKR

While chasing a low total of 128 on their home ground, Delhi Capitals ended up making it a difficult chase for themselves as the match went down to the final over. Axar Patel scored the winning runs in the 20th over to clinch their long-awaited victory. With the potential in their batting line-up, DC could have easily finished off the game with overs to spare. But their collapse in the middle order could have turned out to be the reason for their downfall again.

DC barely managed to register their first victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders under the captaincy of David Warner. The only positive that Delhi can take away from this game were their impressive performance of the bowling unit and David Warner's opening stance.

"Finally. We scrapped our way to it. Over to Hyderabad. We are really proud of the bowling unit. We did exceptionally well to get wickets in the PP. We lost wickets in clusters. We are very honest to each other. We discussed about areas to improve upon. We played an Okay game," said David Warner after the game. Chasing the lowest total of 127 in this year's IPL, David Warner seemed in his natural style, hitting bowler from the start. However, Prithvi Shaw continued to disappoint with his bad form, he gave his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy scoring just 13 off 11 balls in the 5th over.

DC reached the 50-run mark with ease in 5.3 overs. By punishing Sunil Nairne's 6th over conceding 17 runs, DC scored 61/1 after the powerplay. KKR's light of hope came with the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh followed by Phil Salt in the 9th and 10 overs.

Warner clinched his fourth fifty this season off 33 balls comprising ten fours. Varun with his second wicket gave a big breakthrough to KKR by clearing set-in batter Warner at 57 off 41 balls. Anukul Roy dismissed Manish Pandey at 21 off 23 balls and Nitish Rana sent Aman Hakim Khan back to the dressing room on a duck. Due to the dismissal of batters in regular intervals, DC struggled in the mid-overs as they did not hit a single boundary after the 16th over onwards. This brought the match to the last-over finish.d on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the last over, DC needed 7 runs. With the help of one no-ball, DC chased down the total in 19.2 overs with four wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)