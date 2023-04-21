Left Menu

Cricket-Warner back in rhythm as Delhi snap winless streak in IPL

You can't really do anything, you've got to have some sense of responsibility." He cited the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when Delhi lost three wickets in three overs, forcing him to be watchful.

Cricket-Warner back in rhythm as Delhi snap winless streak in IPL
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner fired back at his critics in emphatic style on Thursday by delivering his most convincing knock of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to help snap his team's five-match losing streak. Warner went into the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders with three fifties in his previous five matches but the Australian's knocks lacked his trademark belligerence.

Against Kolkata, however, Warner raced to a 33-ball fifty in the low-scoring contest and his 57 set up Delhi's four-wicket victory, their first of the season. Warner's impressive innings came after Australia selectors on Wednesday retained him in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and first two Ashes tests.

Delhi have been losing wickets early on in games and Warner said that had forced him to curb his aggressive style. "There's going to be a lot of critics out there to suggest that I haven't been batting the way that I normally bat," the 36-year-old said.

"But when you lose three weeks in a row ... what can you do? You can't really do anything, you've got to have some sense of responsibility." He cited the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore when Delhi lost three wickets in three overs, forcing him to be watchful.

Warner took three runs off the first seven balls then hit four fours in the next five deliveries. He fell chasing quick runs. "I get out (early) and I can guarantee you people would have criticised me getting out ... That's how it is.

"Today I felt like my match-ups were there and I'll take the powerplay on and we didn't lose wickets in clumps again in the first two overs." Warner's tally of 285 in six matches is second only to Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis's 343 and the opener said he felt he had regained batting rhythm.

"I just felt like I was probably a bit tentative after losing a lot of wickets in the first couple of games. "But for me, it's about going out there and playing the way that I do, in the way that I know."

 

