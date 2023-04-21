Left Menu

Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack

The project is part of a larger government approach to seek reconciliation with the families affected, including a compensation offer of 28 million euros ($30.67 million). Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage on Sept.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 12:07 IST
Germany appoints commission to re-appraise 1972 Munich Olympics attack
Nancy Faeser Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has appointed an eight-person commission to re-appraise the attack on Israeli athletes and team members at the 1972 Munich Olympics to answer unresolved questions, said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in a statement on Friday.

"For too many years, there was a lack of understanding or reappraisal of the events, transparency about them or acceptance of responsibility for them," she said. The project is part of a larger government approach to seek reconciliation with the families affected, including a compensation offer of 28 million euros ($30.67 million).

Palestinians from the Black September militant group took members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage on Sept. 5, 1972. Eleven Israelis, a German policeman and five of the Palestinian gunmen died after a stand-off at the Olympic village and the nearby Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield.

The Games continued in 1972 after the attacks and the IOC took almost half a century to comply with families' requests for an official act of remembrance at an Olympic event. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023