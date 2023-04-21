Tottenham's Managing Director of football Fabio Paratici parts ways with club

Tottenham's Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici parts ways with the club. Tottenham released an official statement to announce his departure. The statement read, "FIFA ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our Managing Director of Football. Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the Club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and FIFA rulings."

Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham came forward to express his emotions on Fabio's departure, "This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football - we wish him well," Levy said as quoted by Tottenham. "As outlined in our year-end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months," Levy continued.

Fabio Paratici has been behind some key Tottenham decisions. He was the one who came forward to back Tottenham's decision to sack the Italian manager Antonio Conte. "The Club supported him a lot with it and everyone is close to each other but then we arrive in this mutual agreement, and I think the decision that we made was the right decision for everyone," Paratici added.

Along with this he further ensured fans that Tottenham is on the right track and revealed their focus in the foreseeable future. "The Premier League always is tough. We have a lot of teams, a lot of clubs, really really prepared about achieving this target but we fight, we are like them. So, we will fight to achieve our target. Even, unfortunately, we lack some players (due to injury) but, as not to be an alibi to anyone, we have good players. We are prepared to fight until the end of the season," Paratici continued.

"We have to be everyone focussed on the last part of the season. We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation. We are focused, we are now concentrating on helping Cristian and helping the staff, Ryan, the players," Paratici added. (ANI)

