Left Menu

Soccer-FA suspends player agent and agency over alleged approach of minor

Soccer agent Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management have been suspended from all intermediary activity until December 2024 after they allegedly made approaches to a minor in 2019, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:36 IST
Soccer-FA suspends player agent and agency over alleged approach of minor
Representative Image

Soccer agent Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management have been suspended from all intermediary activity until December 2024 after they allegedly made approaches to a minor in 2019, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday. The FA's regulations prohibit agents from approaching players to enter a contract before Jan. 1 in the calendar year of their 16th birthday.

The FA alleged Ward had "directly or indirectly" made an approach to a minor on behalf of Colossal Sports Management Ltd several times in 2019. The FA said Ward denied the breaches after being charged with misconduct. "An independent Regulatory Commission found all of the charges to be proven and imposed these sanctions," the FA said, adding that they warned the agency and Ward about their future conduct.

"Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management Ltd have both subsequently lodged an appeal." Colossal Sports Management previously managed Raheem Sterling when the England international was with Manchester City. Reuters has contacted the agency for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023