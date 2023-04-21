Soccer-FA suspends player agent and agency over alleged approach of minor

Soccer agent Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management have been suspended from all intermediary activity until December 2024 after they allegedly made approaches to a minor in 2019, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday. The FA's regulations prohibit agents from approaching players to enter a contract before Jan. 1 in the calendar year of their 16th birthday.

The FA alleged Ward had "directly or indirectly" made an approach to a minor on behalf of Colossal Sports Management Ltd several times in 2019. The FA said Ward denied the breaches after being charged with misconduct. "An independent Regulatory Commission found all of the charges to be proven and imposed these sanctions," the FA said, adding that they warned the agency and Ward about their future conduct.

"Adrian Ward and Colossal Sports Management Ltd have both subsequently lodged an appeal." Colossal Sports Management previously managed Raheem Sterling when the England international was with Manchester City. Reuters has contacted the agency for comment.

