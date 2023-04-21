Left Menu

Tennis-French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say

The night session at the French Open will be brought forward by half an hour this year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:09 IST
Tennis-French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The night session at the French Open will be brought forward by half an hour this year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Friday. "It will start at 2000 (local time) with an interactive show and the first point will be played at 2030," she told a news conference.

Last year, players entered the Court Philippe Chatrier to warm up at 2045 (1845GMT), and the scheduling drew criticism due to the lack of public transportation in the event of a late finish. The Paris metro stops running around 1:15 am.

Organisers were also criticised for scheduling mostly men's matches in the flagship match of the day, and Mauresmo would not commit to putting on more women's matches this year. "It's difficult to project before the draw," she said.

"I don't hold anything back. It's the match-ups that will guide us. It would be a mistake to post quotas." Mauresmo added that the French Open would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment.

"It's great for the mental well-being of the players," said Mauresmo. It clears the mind. Everyone will be able to come out on the court more freely. I can't wait to see how the players feel about this service," she said. The French Open runs from May 28-June 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023