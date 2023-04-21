Left Menu

PSPB Inter Unit TT: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Reigning national champion G Sathiyan and T Reeth Rishya won the mens and the womens singles titles at the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here on Friday.ONGCs Sathiyan looked in control throughout and notched up a 4-1 win over crowd favorite Achanta Sharat Kamal in the mens final, while Rishya of IOCL edged out Yashaswani Ghorpade OIL 4-3 in a thrilling womens summit clash.Sathiyan declared his intent immediately and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:11 IST
PSPB Inter Unit TT: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning national champion G Sathiyan and T Reeth Rishya won the men's and the women's singles titles at the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here on Friday.

ONGC's Sathiyan looked in control throughout and notched up a 4-1 win over crowd favorite Achanta Sharat Kamal in the men's final, while Rishya of IOCL edged out Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 in a thrilling women's summit clash.

Sathiyan declared his intent immediately and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9. Sharat then pulled one back when he won the third game 11-5. The next two games were closely contested but Sathiyan made fewer errors and found the corners when it mattered to win them 11-8 and 12-10. The women's singles final went the full distance with Reeth displaying the same grit with which she won her semifinal match against Jennifer Verghees. Yashaswani won the first game 11-9. Reeth pulled one back comfortably to win the next game 11-4. She then lost the next two games 11-7 and 11-7. And just when it seemed like Yashaswani may win the match, Reeth raised her game to win the next three games in a row and won the match 4-3. Results: Men's singles final: G Sathiyan (ONGC) beat Sharat Kamal (IOCL) 4-1. (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10) Wome'n singles final: T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) beat Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 ( 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7) Veteran's singles finals: Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) beat L V L Thakre (ONGC) 3-2. (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 12-10) Men's 3rd position playoff: Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) beat Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6). Women's 3rd position playoff: Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6) Veterans 3rd position playoff: Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023