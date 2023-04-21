PSPB Inter Unit TT: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Reigning national champion G Sathiyan and T Reeth Rishya won the men's and the women's singles titles at the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here on Friday.

ONGC's Sathiyan looked in control throughout and notched up a 4-1 win over crowd favorite Achanta Sharat Kamal in the men's final, while Rishya of IOCL edged out Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 in a thrilling women's summit clash.

Sathiyan declared his intent immediately and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9. Sharat then pulled one back when he won the third game 11-5. The next two games were closely contested but Sathiyan made fewer errors and found the corners when it mattered to win them 11-8 and 12-10. The women's singles final went the full distance with Reeth displaying the same grit with which she won her semifinal match against Jennifer Verghees. Yashaswani won the first game 11-9. Reeth pulled one back comfortably to win the next game 11-4. She then lost the next two games 11-7 and 11-7. And just when it seemed like Yashaswani may win the match, Reeth raised her game to win the next three games in a row and won the match 4-3. Results: Men's singles final: G Sathiyan (ONGC) beat Sharat Kamal (IOCL) 4-1. (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10) Wome'n singles final: T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) beat Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) 4-3 ( 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7) Veteran's singles finals: Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) beat L V L Thakre (ONGC) 3-2. (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 12-10) Men's 3rd position playoff: Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) beat Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6). Women's 3rd position playoff: Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6) Veterans 3rd position playoff: Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10).

