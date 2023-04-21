Left Menu

Ticket prices frozen for Champions League final in Istanbul

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:59 IST
Ticket prices frozen for Champions League final in Istanbul
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UEFA has frozen ticket prices for this year's Champions League final in Istanbul.

The cost of a ticket in each of the four categories is the same as for the 2022 final in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool, which was marred by chaotic organization and security failures.

The most expensive ticket for the June 10 game costs 690 euros ($760) and the cheapest is 70 euros ($77).

Each finalist will be allocated 20,000 tickets — also the same as in 2022 — of the 72,000 available for the match at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The semifinalists are Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Details of the ticket prices were released by UEFA on Friday and come while Madrid and Liverpool fans are in the process of receiving refunds from European soccer's governing body for tickets to last year's title match, where there were crushes outside the Stade de France and innocent supporters — some of whom didn't get into the stadium despite having valid tickets — were doused with pepper spray and tear gas.

A scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans for the match.

Madrid has rejected UEFA's plan to refund some fans the price of their ticket to the game, saying that was “insufficient,” and is helping them file their own legal claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023