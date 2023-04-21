Soccer-England skipper Williamson set to miss World Cup with knee ligament injury

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss the women's World Cup after her club Arsenal confirmed she had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a Women's Super League match against Manchester United.

"Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course," Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)