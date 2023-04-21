Left Menu

Soccer-England skipper Williamson set to miss World Cup with knee ligament injury

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:39 IST
England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss the women's World Cup after her club Arsenal confirmed she had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a Women's Super League match against Manchester United.

"Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course," Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

