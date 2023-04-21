BCCI announces schedule for IPL 2023 playoffs, final; Ahmedabad to host summit clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final."The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24," BCCI said in a statement. "The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on May 26 and 28 respectively," it added.

The T20 cricket extravaganza started with a clash of heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), in which Gujarat registered a five wickets win over four-time champions. As of now, 28 matches have taken place across 12 different venues. The 2022 season of IPL was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the playoffs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their inaugural season last year, defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)