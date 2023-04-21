Jadeja takes three wickets as CSK restrict SRH to 134/7

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for seven in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22)

