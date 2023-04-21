Left Menu

Indian tennis can only move up from here: Ramesh Krishnan

Former Indian tennis star Ramesh Krishnan feels that the pandemic has hit the countrys progress in the sport and it can only go up from here.Sumit Nagal is Indias highest ranked player at 366 currently.Earlier this year, India lost to Denmark 2-3 to be relegated to Davis Cup World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019.A lot of competitions have moved to Europe, but that is something we have to live up with.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:29 IST
Indian tennis can only move up from here: Ramesh Krishnan

Former Indian tennis star Ramesh Krishnan feels that the pandemic has hit the country's progress in the sport and it can only go up from here.

Sumit Nagal is India's highest ranked player at 366 currently.

Earlier this year, India lost to Denmark 2-3 to be relegated to Davis Cup World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019.

''A lot of competitions have moved to Europe, but that is something we have to live up with. The pandemic also has hit India quite badly,'' the former Wimbledon quarterfinalist said during the launch of Jaidip Mukerjea's autobiography 'Crosscourt'.

''I hope it starts moving up now. We only can go up from here. The quality of tournaments has come down in India.'' Former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarman feels the key is to bring quality tournaments back to the country.

''We have hit rock bottom in many ways. Hopefully tournaments will bring tennis back to its glory days.'' ''It's not just about one or two things. The entire puzzle needs to fall into place. Hopefully we have better days in the future,'' Somdev said. The book was launched on Mukerjea's 81st birthday.

Mukerjea, who dominated the country's tennis circuit alongside Ramanathan Krishnan and Premjit Lall in the 1960s, recalled his early memories and delved into the triumphs and disappointments of his career in the book.

Mukerjea 'gamble' pays off ================ The former Davis Cup captain recalled how he brought together India's most successful pair of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who went on to win three Grand Slams, 25 ATP Tours and rose to World No. 1.

Mukerjea said: ''We had a Davis Cup training camp here (in 1994). Bhupathi was not in the team, but he was very promising.

''I had a decision to make to put him in the team. third or fourth member Zeeshan Ali and Mahesh Bhupathi. I took a gamble.

''I put Mahesh instead of Zeeshan who was higher ranked that time. All hell broke loose, everyone including (former president) RK Khanna asked if I was doing the right thing.

''That's how the 'Indian Express' journey started. I am sure if they played little more together they would have won more Grand Slams together,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023