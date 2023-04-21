Left Menu

Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals

Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin on Friday.The top-seeded Rune, who is a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher OConnell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semifinal.Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday.Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem of Austria, who also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:03 IST
Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals

Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin on Friday.

The top-seeded Rune, who is a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O'Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semifinal.

Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday.

Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem of Austria, who also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Marcos Giron was playing Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023