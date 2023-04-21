Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:56 IST
Conway, Jadeja guides CSK to seven-wicket win against SRH

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22).

Chennai Super Kings: 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35; Mayank Markande 2/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

