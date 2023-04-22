Left Menu

Rallying-Neuville leads for Hyundai after first day in Croatia

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville led the Croatia Rally after Friday's opening leg despite winning only one of the eight stages. "We have done a decent job, but it hasn't been easy at all," said Neuville. "Hopefully we can finish in first place at the end.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:03 IST
Rallying-Neuville leads for Hyundai after first day in Croatia

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville led the Croatia Rally after Friday's opening leg despite winning only one of the eight stages. Hyundai are racing this weekend with their two cars decked out in the colours of the Irish flag as they mourn Craig Breen, their Irish driver who died in an April 13 testing crash.

Neuville ended the day 5.7 seconds clear of Toyota's Elfyn Evans with Estonian Ott Tanak third for M-Sport Ford and a further 24.3 seconds adrift on the asphalt roads to the west of Zagreb. The Belgian took the lead after the second stage when Toyota's Sebastien Ogier, who won four of the stages including the opener, lost a minute and a half with a wheel change after hitting a pothole.

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera, last year's winner in Croatia, also lost two minutes changing a wheel on his Toyota at the same place. "We have done a decent job, but it hasn't been easy at all," said Neuville.

"Hopefully we can finish in first place at the end. That would be a great achievement for the team and for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023