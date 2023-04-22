Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes hit; NFL-Five players suspended for violating NFL gambling policy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes hit

Arsenal struck two late goals to escape with a point in a pulsating 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton but their Premier League title hopes suffered another setback on a Friday night of frazzled nerves in north London. For much of a stomach-churning encounter, it appeared Arsenal were self-destructing in their quest to hold off Manchester City and win the league for the first time since 2004.

Soccer-PSG close in on title as Mbappe double sinks Angers

Paris St Germain moved a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title when Kylian Mbappe's double earned them a 2-1 victory at bottom-side Angers on Friday. France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left, extending the French champions' lead to 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

NFL-Five players suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

Five NFL players, including four from the Detroit Lions, have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy, the NFL said on Friday. The league suspended Lions receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and safety CJ Moore, and Washington Commanders' defensive end Shaka Toney.

Archery-Russian and Belarusian archers to be allowed to return as neutrals

Russian and Belarusian archers will be allowed to compete in individual international competitions as neutrals this year, the sport's global federation said on Friday. The World Archery Federation (WA) first banned Russian and Belarusian competitors in March last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, initially using its ally Belarus as a staging ground in what Russia called a "special military operation".

Swimming-Chalmers hopes speaking out about mental health helps younger athletes

Olympic gold medallist swimmer Kyle Chalmers said he hopes that by speaking out about his struggles over mental health he can inspire the next generation to follow suit. Chalmers, who won Olympic 100 metres freestyle gold in Rio as a teenager and took silver in Tokyo in 2021, took a mental health break last year after a row about his decision to race at the world championships.

Soccer-Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he already has his sights on the next season, urging the team to use their remaining games to build a strong foundation. Liverpool have had a disappointing run in the Premier League this season, with Klopp's side eighth in the standings with 47 points - nine adrift of the fourth spot that ensures qualification for the Champions League next season.

Swimming-Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan

Russia's Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of two minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships in Kazan on Friday. The previous record of 2:18.95 was set by South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker in the final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.

Cricket-Stokes out for a week after latest setback, says coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes will be on the sidelines for at least another week after his latest injury setback, coach Stephen Fleming said. Chennai spent $1.98 million to buy Stokes in the December player auction but the England test captain has played only two of the team's six matches so far this season having sustained a toe injury.

Tennis-Djokovic hoping to hit top gear on clay after Banja Luka exit

Novak Djokovic was far from his best in his quarter-final defeat to Dusan Lajovic at the Srpska Open, but the Serb said he is still hopeful of finding his groove on clay before next month's French Open. Djokovic had dropped just four games across his previous two meetings with compatriot Lajovic, but the world number one squandered several chances to get past his opponent on Friday, converting just one of 16 breakpoints as he fell to a 6-4 7-6(6) defeat.

Golf-Golfers tackle new test in uncharted Chevron Championship grounds

Golfers have risen to the varied challenges that the new home of the Chevron Championship in Carlton Woods Texas brought after moving from its longtime home at Mission Country Club in Palm Springs. Playing in Woodlands near Houston has meant adapting to an unfamiliar course as well to the changing weather, something that was not a concern in the California desert, but golfers capitalized on the conditions after the start of the second round of play was delayed for two hours due to rain on Friday

