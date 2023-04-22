Left Menu

Mission Olympic Cell approves CWG medallists Sreeshankar Murali, Priyanka Goswami, Sandeep Kumar's proposals to train, compete abroad

Expenditure for Sreeshankar's Greece training would be covered under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Sree and his coach, Sivasankaran Murali. Airfare, Visa Fees, Medical Insurance, Local Transport costs, Boarding and Lodging fees, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses. Along with Sreeshankar's proposal, MOC also approved proposals of racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar to train and compete in Melbourne, Australia for 16 days. The duo, along with their coach Gurmeet Singh are expected to leave for Australia on May 15.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 95th meeting approved Commonwealth Game Silver medallist Sreeshankar Murali's proposal to train in Greece for 32 days to prepare for the upcoming World Athletics Championship and Asian Games. Expenditure for Sreeshankar's Greece training would be covered under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Sree and his coach, Sivasankaran Murali. Airfare, Visa Fees, Medical Insurance, Local Transport costs, Boarding and Lodging fees and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses.

Sree, is currently training under international coach Keith Herston at Texas Tech University till the end of this month, funding for which has also been covered under TOPS. Along with Sreeshankar's proposal, MOC also approved proposals of racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar to train and compete in Melbourne, Australia for 16 days. The duo, along with their coach Gurmeet Singh are expected to leave for Australia on May 15.

Besides Athletics, MOC also approved the proposal of Judoka Linthoi Chanambam towards Foreign training cum competitions in Georgia and Poland. Linthoi, who had earlier trained in Japan under TOPS funding, is aiming to compete in Gori Cadet European Cup Across Georgia, and Poland subsequently training at the same locations along with her coach Mamuka Kizilashvili.

The foreign training cum competition will last for a period of 28 Days during which Linthoi will train and compete in Georgia, Azerbaijan and Poland. (ANI)

