Left Menu

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India, Kankanala said in a release.The auctions for the PHL will be held on Sunday in Mumbai. The PHL, which will witness 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games, is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation AHF.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 14:25 IST
Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons have joined the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) scheduled to be held from June 8 to 25.

The team representing the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is owned by sports entrepreneur Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and the Delhi team is owned by Vineet Bhandari of Bhandari Sports.

''I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes. Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India,'' Kankanala said in a release.

The auctions for the PHL will be held on Sunday in Mumbai. Each team will select a squad consisting of 11 Indian players and three internationals.

Earlier, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat have joined the league. The PHL, which will witness 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games, is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023