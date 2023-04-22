You'll only realize how much MS Dhoni is missed when he goes: Former England captain Morgan

Chennai Super Kings picked up a crucial 7-wicket win in the 2023 IPL over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers took the bat first and put up a total of 134 runs, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 34 off 26 deliveries (3x4, 1x6). Ravindra Jadeja scalped him enroute to picking up three wickets during the innings. The Chennai run chase was headed by Devon Conway's effortless 77 runs (57b, 12x4, 1x6). This win puts Chennai third in the standings, trailing Rajasthan and Lucknow on run rate.

MS Dhoni's calm leadership exudes positivity across the team and England's world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan spoke on JioCinema on how impactful Dhoni's leadership is for the Chennai Super Kings, "You can see how animated he is during the game, just after the game, he's propelling all the information that he's taken over the years. It's great to see." Morgan added, "It's great to see these guys, they are very grateful for him as a leader, but you'll only realize how much he's missed when he goes. That's going to be the effect. His impact of leading key players in the side who are key performers for the CSK at the moment will miss him when he finishes."

Morgan was also complimentary of CSK treating their home ground like a fortress and the positive leadership that keeps them going. "The whole lot of the success is based around winning at the home ground, they have it nailed to a tee. You go through the string of names, the spinners, all-rounders, like you said, plug-n-play. At the back of all this are the characters, the personalities, managed brilliantly by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming," he said.

Devon Conway has put his name in the Orange Cap race with another sensational knock tonight, which former India cricketer Robin Uthappa was very impressed by. "He's an absolute team man, great guy, he'll do anything for his team. He just picked the right guys, and he's gone there and delivered He generally doesn't play as quickly as he does, even in international cricket, I don't think his strike rate is as high as it is in the IPL, which shows how good he is at this point. He's put themselves at No. 4 in the Aramco Orange Cap race. He will get better and better. You know he'll keep scoring runs," the former CSK batter said. (ANI)

