AIFF announces Nishima Kumari as replacement for Shilji Shaji in AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers squad

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday, Nishima Kumari of Jharkhand as the replacement for attacking midfielder Shilji Shaji for the Kyrgyz Republic-bound India Under-17 women's squad for the AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 tournament. AIFF announced a 23-member squad on 19 April for their 'Group F' fixture. India will play against hosts Kyrgyz Republic on 26 April, and Myanmar on 28 April at Bishkek. The squad started its preparation under coach PV Priya in January in Chennai along with the Senior and Under 20 women's squad, before moving to Indore where they have been training for the last 50 days.

Shilji Shaji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia yesterday night, after being admitted to a hospital in Indore. The 16-year-old Shilji will now be flown into Delhi by the national federation to undergo further tests, and monitor her recovery under the supervision of AIFF's medical team.

Shilji had caught the attention of coach PV Priya since her joining the camp in Chennai in early January. In the last two months, Shilji has emerged as a prolific attacking midfielder scoring 8 international goals in the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bangladesh. Earlier in January, Shilji was instrumental in India's win over Jordan in two friendly matches scoring four goals each. Squad: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Nishima Kumari, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi, Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai, Kajal Kumari, Pooja.

Group F: 26 April: Kyrgyz Republic Vs India

28 April: India Vs Myanmar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)