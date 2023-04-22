Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers

Nadal announced earlier this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January. The two players share the record for most Grand Slam titles, with 22 each.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:44 IST
Tennis-Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, organisers said on Saturday, with the world number one joining Rafa Nadal on the sidelines. Djokovic, who was unable to play in the U.S. hardcourt swing earlier this year because he has not been vaccinated against COVID, was preparing for the clay season but got knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters and Banja Luka Open.

"I didn't feel well on the court, my legs were slow and my footwork was torpid, many missed shots, totally without direction," said the 35-year-old Serb after his quarter-final defeat by Dusan Lajovic at the Banja Luka event. Djokovic said, however, that he was still hopeful of finding his groove on clay before next month's French Open.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole," organisers said in a statement without giving any details on Djokovic's condition. Nadal announced earlier this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January.

The two players share the record for most Grand Slam titles, with 22 each. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023