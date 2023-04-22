Left Menu

Jyothi bags second gold, wins individual compound event after mixed team title

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:57 IST
Jyothi bags second gold, wins individual compound event after mixed team title

Former world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the individual gold in the women's compound section in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

Jyothi prevailed over former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 to claim her second gold of the tournament. She and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale had earlier in the day prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the compound mixed team event to open India's medal account.

The win also avenged Jyothi's World Championship final loss to the Colombian opponent when the Indian had settled for a silver, going down 144-146 at Yankton 2021.

Locked 30-all after both the archers hit three 10s to begin with, the Indian stepped up further in the second end when she totalled 30 with two Xs (closer to centre) to take a slender one-point lead as Lopez managed 29.

Jyothi, who topped the qualification with a world record-equalling score, extended her lead by two points (119-117) with three more 10s in the fourth end, as Sara once again dropped one point.

Maintaining her consistency, Jyothi wrapped the issue with yet another perfect round to exact a sweet revenge on Sara.

In the semi-final, Jyothi eliminated world number one Ella Gibson of Britain 148-146 in a tight finish that went till the fifth and final end.

Jyothi and Ella were 118-all till the penultimate end. In the decider, the Indian held her nerves to seal the issue with three 10s, as her rival cracked under pressure by dropping two points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023