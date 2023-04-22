GT beat LSG by 7 runs

KL Rahul batted in an inexplicable manner as his painstaking 68 off 61 balls resulted to a seven-run defeat for Lucknow Super Giants against an inspired Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 136, LSG were cruising along at one stage before Rahul started to struggle. Mohit Sharma defended 12 runs as LSG lost four wickets in the final over, including two run-outs. They finally managed 128 for 7.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya's younger brother and Titans skipper Hardik scored 66 off 50 balls with the help of four sixes as GT managed a below-par 135 for six after opting to bat on a slow track.

The other notable contribution was 47 off 37 balls from Wriddhiman Saha.

Left-arm spinner Krunal (2/16) and seamer Marcus Stoinis (2/20) were the most successful bowlers for LSG.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47; Krunal Pandya 2/16).

Lucknow Super Giants: 128 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayer 24; Rashid Khan 1/33, Mohit Sharma 2/17).

