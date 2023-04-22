IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Mumbai Indians would be looking to grab their fourth consecutive victory in the IPL, while Punjab Kings would be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. They missed the presence of Shikhar Dhawan in the previous match and they will miss their key batter once again.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on. "We are going to have bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. We are looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on. Hopefully, we will restrict them and chase it down later."

PBKS skipper Sam Curran said Shikhar is recovering and should be back soon. "Back-to-back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that's why I am here but he's recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team. Lot of close games for us. We would have bowled as well...hopefully, we do well."

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

