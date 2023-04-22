Left Menu

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians would be looking to grab their fourth consecutive victory in the IPL, while Punjab Kings would be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:26 IST
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Mumbai Indians would be looking to grab their fourth consecutive victory in the IPL, while Punjab Kings would be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. They missed the presence of Shikhar Dhawan in the previous match and they will miss their key batter once again.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on. "We are going to have bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. We are looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on. Hopefully, we will restrict them and chase it down later."

PBKS skipper Sam Curran said Shikhar is recovering and should be back soon. "Back-to-back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that's why I am here but he's recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team. Lot of close games for us. We would have bowled as well...hopefully, we do well."

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023