MI win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:34 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Saturday.

A fit-again Jofra Archer returned to the playing XI for MI, while Punjab fielded the same team from their previous match.

The Teams: Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

