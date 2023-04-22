Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 21:36 IST
Punjab Kings score 214/8 vs MI

Punjab Kings piled up a commanding 214 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit smashed 55 off 29 balls while adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls).

Curran's innings had five fours and four sixes. National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end.

For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 214 for 8 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Bhatia 41; Piyush Chawla 2/15).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

