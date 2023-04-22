Patrick Vieira reveals his favourite moment with Manchester City

Former Crystal Palace manager and football player Patrick Vieira has said that lifting the FA Cup trophy is his favourite moment in the sky blue jersey. The French midfielder was a part of the City squad in the final moments of his career and put up some crucial performances for the Blues.

"The favourite moment [at City] will be of course the FA Cup," Vieira said as quoted by Manchester City "From Micah [Richards], from Joleon Lescott, from Vincent Kompany, from Nigel De Jong, it was a really good group of players, with a really good togetherness. And at that time, City was a family. A family football Club."

He believes that City's fortune changed after they won the FA Cup back in 2011. That trophy served as the catalyst for the success they have enjoyed in the past decade. "I think that just took Manchester City to a different level and allowed the football club to be more ambitious. Sometimes the first trophy is always the most difficult one and then you can build from there. But more than that I think it's about the players that took the standing of hard work, of belief and the ambition to a different level."

"And I think that allowed the club to be where they are today. That was a really good moment because the group of players that were inside the dressing room were unbelievable, really good human beings.The iconic Premier League midfielder, who joined City from Inter Milan in January 2010, played in every round of the competition 12 years ago as City paved the way to their first major honour in 35 years. In his short stint with Manchester City, Vieira made 46 appearances, scoring six goals in all competitions, with three arriving in the 2011 run to the final. Since Vieira hung up his boots, Manchester City have lifted 13 major honours which include six Premier League titles. (ANI)

