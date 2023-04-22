Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Cubs' Drew Smyly flirts with perfection vs. Dodgers

Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth, allowed one hit and struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings while Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom clubbed three-run homers during a seven-run fifth as the Chicago Cubs routed the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Friday. Smyly (2-1), who also beat the Dodgers on Sunday in Los Angeles, fanned six straight at one point. The only baserunner he allowed in the 24 batters he faced came when David Peralta reached on a broken-bat infield single, which barely made it halfway down the third-base line, to open the eighth. That was the only hit for the Dodgers, who managed three baserunners all day.

Motor racing-German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor

The publishers of a German magazine that ran an 'interview' with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and apologised to the Formula One great's family. Seven-times world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Tennis-Swiatek to face Sabalenka again in Stuttgart final after Jabeur retires

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the Stuttgart Open final on Saturday after her opponent Ons Jabeur retired injured three games into the first set. The Pole on Sunday will face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year's final, following the Belarusian's comfortable straight sets victory over Anastasia Potapova.

NHL roundup: Trevor Moore's OT goal pushes Kings past Oilers

Trevor Moore scored on an overtime power play to give the host Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who reached overtime thanks to an outstanding 38-save performance from goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. He stopped all 17 shots he faced in the third period.

Soccer-Leicester move out of drop zone with comeback win over Wolves

Leicester City came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne on Saturday to snap a 10-match run without a victory in all competitions and keep alive their Premier League survival bid. Leicester had claimed one point from their previous nine league games and the long-awaited victory moved Dean Smith's side out of the drop zone and up to 17th with 28 points -- above Everton on goal difference. Wolves are 13th with 34 points.

Soccer-Hansen gives Barca slender lead over Chelsea in Champions League semi

Barcelona edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after Caroline Graham Hansen's early strike gave the Spanish side a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg at the Camp Nou. In a repeat of the 2021 final when Barca beat Chelsea 4-0 for their first title, the Spaniards took an early lead just as they did in Gothenburg as Hansen scored in the fourth minute.

Soccer-Bayern Munich suffer shock 3-1 loss at Mainz to leave title race open

League leaders Bayern Munich slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 on Saturday, conceding all three goals in a span of 14 minutes in their latest slip-up which could prove costly in the race for the Bundesliga title with five games remaining. The Bavarians, eliminated by Manchester City in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday, could not have imagined a worst afternoon after going 1-0 up courtesy of Sadio Mane's 29th minute header at the far post.

Tennis-Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, organisers said on Saturday, with the world number one joining Rafa Nadal on the sidelines. Djokovic, who was unable to play in the U.S. hardcourt swing earlier this year because he has not been vaccinated against COVID, was preparing for the clay season but got knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters and Banja Luka Open.

Soccer-Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 in Anfield thriller

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a riveting clash at Anfield on Saturday to climb to seventh in the table. All the goals came in an action-packed second half, with Jota heading in the opener from a corner in the 47th minute, before Forest drew level when former Liverpool fullback Neco Williams ran on to Morgan Gibbs-White's pass to send a deflected shot past Alisson.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets take command over Wolves

Nikola Jokic amassed 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds while leading the Denver Nuggets to a 120-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Friday in Minneapolis. The top-seeded Nuggets grabbed a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and will aim for a sweep on Sunday in Minnesota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)