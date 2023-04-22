Left Menu

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings post second-highest total against Mumbai Indians

In the match, PBKS posted 214/8 in their 20 overs.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:42 IST
Sam Curran in action. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings on Saturday posted their second-highest total against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium. In the match, PBKS posted 214/8 in their 20 overs.

The highest total for Punjab Kings against MI is 230/3, which they posted back in 2017. PBKS has also posted totals of 198/4 (Indore, 2017), 198/5 (Pune, 2022) and 197/4 (Mumbai, 2019) against the five-time champions.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. MI's innings is currently in progress.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

