"I cannot wait, these are games you want to play": Arsenal striker Gabriel ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal managed to salvage a point in the dying moments of the game against Southampton [3-3] in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. After playing out three successive draws in the past three weeks, Arsenal will have a chance to redeem themselves against Manchester City on April 27 at the Etihad Stadium.With everything at stake Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus can't wait to travel to Manchester and fight for the Premier League title. "I cannot wait. These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win. Manchester City has two games in hand but if we want to be champions we have to go there to win the game - that is all," Gabriel Jesus told Sky Sports, according to Premier League.After playing two games more than the Premier League title defenders Manchester City, the Gunners are five points ahead and at the top of the table. With two games in hand, the Blues have control over the title race right in their hands.

Manchester City's attacking intensity would be the biggest threat that Arsenal would need to figure out. Arsenal's struggling defence would be keeping an eye on Erling Haaland as he has been in phenomenal form from his very first match for City. Arsenal would need to pull out something special to keep Haaland silent for the entire 90 minutes.Arsenal's sheer will and courage won't be enough to earn the victory and Jesus recognises this fact."We are down and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room but it is clear we have to do defensively things better," Jesus added.This match won't be anything short of a final for both of these teams. A victory or even a draw will be enough to decide who will more or less walk away with the PL title on the final day of the season. (ANI)

