Soccer-Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will play in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned on Saturday by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism. Inter expressed their disappointment on Friday when Italy's Sports Court of Appeal upheld the ban for Lukaku, imposed after his expulsion for a second yellow card, saying the Belgian player had been punished despite being racially abused in the semi-final's first leg.

Golf-Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop Chevron leaderboard heading into final round

Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin charged up the leaderboard to share a one-shot lead at 10-under par after a pair of near-flawless performances in the third round of the Chevron Championship on Saturday. Corpuz carded a five-under par 67 after she birdied on four of the first five holes at the Club at Carlton Woods near Houston but was forced to share the lead after a missed putt saw her settle for par on the final hole.

Soccer-Openda shines as Lens boost Champions League hopes with Monaco win

Lois Openda shone as RC Lens boosted their Champions League hopes with a 3-0 home win against Monaco, one of their direct rivals for a spot in Europe's premium club competition, in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Belgium striker Openda struck twice before the break and set up midfielder Adrien Thomasson for the third goal in the second half to provisionally lift Lens up to second on 66 points with seven games left.

Motor racing-Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Berlin Formula E race

New Zealand's Mitch Evans led Britain's Sam Bird to Jaguar's first ever Formula E one-two in a chaotic race in Berlin on Saturday. The victory, from ninth on the grid at the circuit around the city's old Tempelhof airport, was Evans's second in a row -- after Sao Paulo on March 25 -- in the all-electric world championship.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Evans to set up Barcelona final with Tsitsipas

World number two Carlos Alcaraz reached the final of the Barcelona Open after beating Briton Daniel Evans 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to set up a showdown with fellow top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 5-7 6-3. Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season and was beaten in the semi-final of last week's Miami Open by Jannik Sinner, was unstoppable against Evans, even as he appeared to be conserving his energy for the claycourt season.

Tennis-Djokovic to miss Madrid Open, say organisers

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, organisers said on Saturday, with the world number one joining Rafa Nadal on the sidelines. Djokovic, who was unable to play in the U.S. hardcourt swing earlier this year because he has not been vaccinated against COVID, was preparing for the clay season but got knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters and Banja Luka Open.

Soccer-Liverpool add to Forest's misery, Leicester earn vital win

Liverpool maintained their slender hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears deepened on Saturday. While Forest are in danger of an immediate return to the Championship, Leicester City emerged from a run of eight defeats in nine league games to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.

Soccer-'Why Wrexham?' Promotion provides an answer for Hollywood owners

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were for once lost for words as thousands of Wrexham fans turned the Racecourse Ground into the biggest after-party in Wales on Saturday. The struggling club that 'Deadpool' actor Reynolds and McElhenney, star of American comedy series 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', acquired in November 2020 had returned to the English Football League as fifth tier champions.

Soccer-Wrexham seal promotion to English Football League with blockbuster win

Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with their Hollywood owners watching on as they beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare on Saturday. All eyes were on the Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they sought the victory that would secure their emotional return to League Two.

Soccer-Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta

Marco Asensio and Eder Militao scored to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win against Celta at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and cut Barcelona's lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points. With eight-games remaining, second-placed Real maintained their slim title hopes by moving to 65 points. Barca have a game in hand and host third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

