Lukaku ban overturned by FIGC in statement against racism

PTI | Milan | Updated: 23-04-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 09:18 IST
Romelu Lukaku's one-match ban was overturned by the Italian soccer federation in what it calls a statement against racism.

The Inter forward was sent off at the end of his side's 1-1 draw at Juventus after receiving a second yellow card for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty. Lukaku was therefore suspended for the second leg of the semifinals on April 26.

However, the Belgium forward — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants.

An appeals court rejected Inter's appeal but on Saturday the federation said it had used its discretionary powers to overturn the suspension.

"Having evaluated the serious show of racial discrimination that he was subjected to by opposing fans, as revealed by the prosecutor's report, this order highlights how the fight against any form of racism is one of the founding principles of the sporting system," the federation said in a statement.

Juventus had a partial stadium ban lifted on appeal earlier in the week, leading to outrage that Lukaku — the victim — was the only one punished.

Lukaku's management company was furious after the incident and called for action.

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

