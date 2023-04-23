I-League Qualifiers: FCBU's Nikhil Mali reflects on team bond, new coach ahead of RKM FC clash

FC Bengaluru United are currently Group D leaders in the ongoing 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers. With 14 points in 7 matches, they have been on an impressive run and in their previous match, they pipped rivals Bengaluru FC 2-0. Their offensive potency has been at the forefront of their campaign - they have scored 20 goals, which is the highest across the tournament, and only conceded on five occasions. On Monday they will take on RKM FC in an away clash for their final game of the initial group stage. Ahead of the match, forward, Nikhil Mali, spoke about his journey in football, the team chemistry, acclimatising to a new coach and his thoughts ahead of the next game.

Nikhil Mali arrived in Bengaluru earlier this year, from Aizawl FC. While he is excelling in his professional career as a footballer, he also holds a degree in computer application and has worked as a software developer. Commenting on the transition to professional football, he said "When I was working, I couldn't shake the feeling that I belonged on a football pitch. So, I decided to pursue football full time and I haven't looked back since." On the team's stellar performance, Mali spoke about the role of team chemistry and how it has been the foundation to their tournament so far. Mali said, "The team chemistry is really good. Though we have had many new players coming in, including myself, there is a strong bond within the team. He further added, "Our bond really comes across in training, even when we have players competing for the same positions, they are always encouraging and helping each other."

He also spoke about the instantaneous impact that new coach Fernando Varela has had on the team. "His knowledge of the game is very good and tactically he is very strong so that is something that we focus on a lot." Fernando Varela has been critical in motivating players and extracting performances from them. "He is always motivating us and pushing us to be better with each game and each training session." In their home leg, FCBU defeated RKM FC, 4-0. With regard to the upcoming encounter against RKM FC, in Chhattisgarh. Mali noted that away matches are always challenging. "Playing in unfamiliar conditions is always a challenge, you don't know the ground, the weather can be different and you never know how much support the home team will have. However, If we stick to our processes and focus on execution, we should get the result we want." (ANI)

