Zurich Classic: Sungjae Im, Mitchell one behind leaders Cantlay and Schauffele

Korea's Sungjae Im and his American partner Keith Mitchell continued to blossom as they combined for a sparkling 5-under 67 in Friday's Foursomes session to sit one back of leaders Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against a double bogey to reach the halfway stage of the PGA TOUR tournament on 15-under 129, tying for second place alongside Doc Redman and Sam Ryder, who posted a 66.

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard with the day's low of 63 for tied fourth place, two back and within a striking shot of a repeat win. It was a new Foursomes course record in the tournament. Korean duo Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim combined for a 67 to lie five adrift on 133, which was matched by compatriot S.Y. Noh and his American partner Michael Kim who returned a 71 to sit on T20. Another Korean combination, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim posted a second successive 67 to make the cut on the number at 10-under. (ANI)

