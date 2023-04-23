Left Menu

Zurich Classic: Sungjae Im, Mitchell one behind leaders Cantlay and Schauffele

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard with the day's low of 63 for tied fourth place, two back and within a striking shot of a repeat win. It was a new Foursomes course record in the tournament.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 09:51 IST
Korean golfers Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim celebrating after their win at Presidents Cup (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Korea's Sungjae Im and his American partner Keith Mitchell continued to blossom as they combined for a sparkling 5-under 67 in Friday's Foursomes session to sit one back of leaders Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against a double bogey to reach the halfway stage of the PGA TOUR tournament on 15-under 129, tying for second place alongside Doc Redman and Sam Ryder, who posted a 66.

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard with the day's low of 63 for tied fourth place, two back and within a striking shot of a repeat win. It was a new Foursomes course record in the tournament. Korean duo Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim combined for a 67 to lie five adrift on 133, which was matched by compatriot S.Y. Noh and his American partner Michael Kim who returned a 71 to sit on T20. Another Korean combination, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim posted a second successive 67 to make the cut on the number at 10-under. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

