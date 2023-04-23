Left Menu

Cricket-Punjab's Arshdeep back in his element after fixing no-ball tendency

Paceman Arshdeep Singh said a shortened run up has cured his tendency to bowl no-balls, as the Punjab Kings celebrated his death-over heroics that helped secure a thrilling victory over Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

But the 24-year-old has recently struggled with his rhythm and became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January. The problem persisted in the subsequent home series against New Zealand but Arshdeep was back in his element against Mumbai.

But the 24-year-old has recently struggled with his rhythm and became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January. The problem persisted in the subsequent home series against New Zealand but Arshdeep was back in his element against Mumbai.

"Before the IPL, I changed my run-up a bit, shortened it a bit. It helped me with the no-ball problem," he said after claiming 4-29 in the high-scoring heart-stopping match. "The rhythm is really nice now, and I'm enjoying my cricket."

Put into bat, Punjab racked up 214-8. But Cameron Green (67) and Rohit Sharma (44) led a robust reply from Mumbai and then Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 off 26 balls. Mumbai needed 40 runs from the last three overs with seven wickets in hand. But Arshdeep ended Suryakumar's batting carnage in the 18th over when he conceded nine runs.

In the final over, Mumbai needed 16 runs. Arshdeep was even more impressive, conceding just two runs and breaking the middle stumps of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in successive deliveries. His feat earned him plaudits from both Punjab captain Sam Curran and Rohit Sharma, Mumbai and national captain, while cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison wondered how could Arshdeep stay so cool despite the drama around him.

"I guess Danny you should come next to me and feel the heart beat - it's not even close to 120," a beaming Arshdeep said.

