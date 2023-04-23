Left Menu

Horse racing-Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested

More than 20 people were arrested at Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr, Scotland Police said, as major sporting events in the United Kingdom continue to be affected by protests. "A large group of protesters climbed under and over fences and made their way towards the track," assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:01 IST
Horse racing-Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested
Representative image

More than 20 people were arrested at Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr, Scotland Police said, as major sporting events in the United Kingdom continue to be affected by protests. "A large group of protesters climbed under and over fences and made their way towards the track," assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said in a statement on Saturday. "Overall, there have been 25 arrests so far across the day and enquiries are continuing."

The race was not delayed and was won by Kitty's Light. Protest group Animal Rising said it was involved in the protests in a statement on social media. Last week's Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, with 118 people arrested, while a Just Stop Oil protestor halted the World Snooker Championship on Monday after he climbed on to a table and scattered a bag of orange powder paint over the green cloth playing surface.

Organisers of Sunday's London Marathon have stepped up security to avoid protests, with environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion agreeing to help guard the race from disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023