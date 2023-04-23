IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment with death bowling following loss to PBKS

Following his side's 13-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma expressed dissapointment with his side's bowling in death overs. Arshdeep's fearless final over sealed a 13-run victory for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that (On his side's death bowling). Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We cannot look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we did not come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Suryakumar Yadav) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep for the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," said Rohit in a post-match presentation. Notably, Punjab Kings re-wrote record books during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, scoring the second-highest amount of runs during the final six overs of an inning in the league's history.

In their final six overs of the innings, i.e 16th to 20th over, Punjab Kings scored a massive 109 runs. The most runs in the final six overs of innings were scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Gujarat Lions in 2016. They scored a total of 126 runs in this phase. MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 in 29 balls with five fours and four sixes), Harpreet Singh (41 in 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Atharva Taide (29 off 17 balls with three fours and a six) were among the top batters for Punjab.

Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green also took 2/41 in his four overs. Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar got one scalp each. Chasing 215, MI lost Ishan Kishan early, but a 76-run stand for the second wicket between skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Green brought MI back into the game. Green, who scored 67 off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes also stitched a 75-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls, seven fours and three sixes) for the third wicket.

But PBKS and Arshdeep (4/29) in particular delivered excellently in the death overs to win the match by 13 runs for PBKS. Sam Curran won the 'Player of the Match' award for his half-century.

With this win, PBKS is in the fifth position with four wins and three losses in seven matches and a total of eight points. MI is at seventh position with three wins and three losses in six games and a total of six points. Brief scores PBKS: 214/8 (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Singh 41, Piyush Chawla 2/15) won over MI: 201/6 (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Arshdeep Singh 4/29). (ANI)

