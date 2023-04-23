Openda stars as Lens beats Monaco to rise to 2nd in Ligue 1

Loïs Openda enhanced his growing reputation with two goals and an assist as Lens beat Monaco 3-0 at home to move into second place in the French league.

The speedy Belgium forward struck twice inside 16 minutes against fourth-placed Monaco to reach 17 league goals, five behind top scorer Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain. Openda then set up midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the 56th with a superbly timed run from midfield to the right flank, followed by a pinpoint pass to the waiting Thomasson near the penalty spot.

Openda, who starred in a home win against PSG in January, went off to a standing ovation from the 38,000 fans in the 90th.

Lens moved two points ahead of Marseille in the automatic Champions League spot. Closely knit with its supporters, Lens has strong working-class roots from its history as a mining community and is known as Les Sang et Or (The Blood and Gold) for its yellow jersey and red shorts. Lens won its only league title in 1998 and was a close runner-up to Lyon in 2002.

Ten-time French champion Marseille has a strong away record and can reclaim second place if it wins at improving Lyon on Sunday.

Earlier, Jonathan David's 21st goal of the season wasn't enough for Lille as it drew at Auxerre 1-1.

The Canada striker hit the post twice before putting Lille ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after a handball confirmed by video review.

The goal moved David one behind Mbappé, who scored both of PSG's goals in a 2-1 win at bottom side Angers on Friday.

But Auxerre striker M'Baye Niang's penalty in the 62nd gave 14th-placed Auxerre a point toward safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)