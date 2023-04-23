Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism; Golf-Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop Chevron leaderboard heading into final round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will play in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned on Saturday by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism. Inter expressed their disappointment on Friday when Italy's Sports Court of Appeal upheld the ban for Lukaku, imposed after his expulsion for a second yellow card, saying the Belgian player had been punished despite being racially abused in the semi-final's first leg.

Golf-Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop Chevron leaderboard heading into final round

Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin charged up the leaderboard to share a one-shot lead at 10-under par after a pair of near-flawless performances in the third round of the Chevron Championship on Saturday. Corpuz carded a five-under par 67 after she birdied on four of the first five holes at the Club at Carlton Woods near Houston but was forced to share the lead after a missed putt saw her settle for par on the final hole.

NBA roundup: Anthony Davis, Lakers sprint past Grizzlies

Anthony Davis dominated with 31 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the host Los Angeles Lakers to a solid 111-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their tense first-round series on Saturday night. LeBron James added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference matchup. D'Angelo Russell had 17 points and Rui Hachimura scored 16 for Los Angeles, which led by as many as 29 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

MLB roundup: Adolis Garcia's 3 HRs, 8 RBIs lead Rangers' rout

Adolis Garcia's bat told the story on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, as the Texas Rangers right fielder swatted three home runs among his five hits and drove in eight runs, leading an 18-3 thumping of the visiting Oakland A's. Texas' offensive outburst saw the hosts regain traction after Oakland snapped the Rangers' four-game win streak with a 5-4 win in the series opener Friday. The A's allowed double-digit runs in a game for the ninth time this season, as the Rangers tallied 18 hits.

Soccer-Japan's 'King Kazu' makes Oliveirense debut aged 56

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura added yet another achievement to his age-defying career on Saturday, making his debut for Portuguese second-tier club Oliveirense at the age of 56. Miura, who joined Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama FC earlier this year, came on in the 90th minute of a 4-1 win at Academico de Viseu.

NHL roundup: Golden Knights defeat Jets in 2OT

Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday afternoon. Amadio slapped in a loose puck from the low slot under the crossbar after Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Samberg's clearing pass from behind the net caromed off the skate of Ivan Barbashev to Amadio. It was his first career playoff goal.

Soccer-Guardiola delighted after 'perfect' Man City clear FA Cup semi-final hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was "happy and really satisfied" after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to snap their losing streak in FA Cup semi-finals. Guardiola made six changes from the team, which drew at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick securing City a 3-0 win and a spot in the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

Soccer-Klopp says 'things have changed' for resurgent Liverpool

Liverpool have shown a marked improvement in their performances in recent weeks, manager Juergen Klopp said after a 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-1 earlier in the week before edging past strugglers Forest to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of last month.

Golf-Gooch overcomes mid-round slump to claim maiden LIV Tour victory

Talor Gooch held his nerve to claim the LIV Golf Adelaide title at a sold-out The Grand Golf Club on Sunday, overcoming a mid-round slump to keep Anirban Lahiri at bay to win by three strokes and secure the US$4 million first-place pay cheque. Gooch held a 10-shot lead over former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel going into the third and final round of the event, the Saudi Arabia-backed tour's first in Australia, only to see his advantage whittled down throughout the course of the day.

Soccer-Wrexham seal promotion to English Football League with blockbuster win

Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with their Hollywood owners watching on as they beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare on Saturday. All eyes were on the Welsh club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they sought the victory that would secure their emotional return to League Two.

