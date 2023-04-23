Left Menu

When Sachin picked Laxman as his favourite player among the likes of Dravid, Ganguly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:36 IST
When Sachin picked Laxman as his favourite player among the likes of Dravid, Ganguly

''You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me...'' was how legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar described the batting prowess of his 'favourite' former teammate VVS Laxman during the 1999-2000 Australia tour, reveals a new book ''Sachin@50: Celebrating a Maestro''.

The story, narrated by former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad in the book, was from a conversation between Prasad, Laxman and Sachin on their favourite players in the then Indian Team touring Australia.

While Prasad, who was also part of the team, said he liked Rahul Dravid, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman; Tendulkar, who was captain of the then Indian team, declared Laxman as his favourite player.

''If you don't smile and show your teeth, I'll say you are my favourite player,'' said Tendulkar to the always smiling Laxman who thought the Master Blaster was simply making fun of him.

But Tendulkar wasn't. He even elaborated on the reasons for picking the stylish middle-order batsman as his favourite player among the likes of Dravid, Ganguly and several others.

''You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me. God has given you exceptional talent which you are not able to understand,'' said Tendulkar as recounted by Prasad in the book, which has who's and who of the sporting world sharing their experiences with the legend himself.

Tendulkar, dubbed as the 'God of Cricket', as per the conversation, said unlike Laxman, god gave him the ''minimum talent'' which he was ''maximising''.

''I have four gears in my batting -- defence, push, drive and loft. I understand the conditions and use my logic and perform accordingly. You have so much talent that you can straightway bat on fourth gear. You see the ball so early that you don't worry about the conditions.

''That way, sometimes you click, and sometimes you fail. The day you realise the value of the first three gears, you will become a legend of the game,'' he explained.

A tribute to the global sporting phenomenon, ''Sachin@50: Celebrating a Maestro'' features essays and pieces by well-known figures, including Tendulkar's family -- wife Anjali Tendulkar and elder brother Ajit Tendulkar -- and cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma.

The book, published by Simon & Schuster India, will be officially launched on the occasion of Tendulkar's 50th birthday on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023